Jets' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 15

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Jets' NFL draft focus should be on securing the No. 4 and No. 5 picks.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have the top three selections locked up. The Jets have a head-to-head win over Houston and can earn one over Jacksonville in Week 16.

New York's ceiling in the draft order could be the No. 4 selection if it beats Jacksonville and loses its other three remaining contests.

The Jets should lose to the red-hot Miami Dolphins in Week 15. Miami is still in the playoff hunt at 6-7 despite being the No. 13 seed in the AFC.

The Jets have been fans of whichever team plays the Seattle Seahawks all season, and that will not change on Sunday.

A Seattle loss to the Los Angeles Rams, combined with a few other results, could give the Jets two top-five picks going into Week 16.