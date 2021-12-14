3 Takeaways from Cardinals' Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals need to use their Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams as a learning experience.

The Cardinals made some critical mistakes against their NFC West rival that led to their third defeat of the campaign.

Arizona's loss dropped it from the top of the NFC down to the No. 3 seed. The Green Bay Packers are now on top of the conference and they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

As Arizona prepares for the postseason, its staff and players need to work on being cleaner in pressure-packed situations.

The Cardinals left at least 13 points on the field due to failed fourth-down attempts and red-zone turnovers.

Arizona still played a decent game despite some of those mistakes, so if it works on things over the next four weeks, it could be poised for a playoff run.