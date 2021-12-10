Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 16 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Etihad Stadium, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo

Despite falling to defeat in a meaningless Champions League group stage finale vs. RB Leipzig in the week, things have been running smoothly for Pep Guardiola's side over the last month or so.

Undefeated in the league since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on October 30 (five wins and zero draws), a span that includes a 2-0 win in the Manchester Derby and 2-1 victory over a strong West Ham side, City seem to be clicking into gear and could ride this momentum straight through to a fourth EPL title in five seasons.

At the center of this most recent run of form has been a player who was nearly off-loaded at his request in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bernardo Silva, as if resurrected by Pep's renewed faith in him, has returned to prominence in a way that was not expected of him.

His form has been so good that he's won three Man City Player of the Month awards in a row, and it has led the foremost football pundits to put him among the ranks of the world's best. It's not hard to understand why with his output. This wasn't even his best goal this month, but it was something. When a player has confidence, the manager's support and great players around him, you can see what's possible.

Wolves have been quite resolute defensively recently, surrendering only three goals in their last five Prem matches…but a trip to the Etihad when City is in this kind of form is an almost impossible task. They will find it quite difficult to keep Silva and friends off the scoresheet.

This one has a Portuguese flavor to it with Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo for the home side and as many as nine first-teamers from Wolves hailing from the country. It'll be those in Sky Blue celebrating at the end, though.

Match Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Wolves