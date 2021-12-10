Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 14

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Just one week after scoring a 13-7 win over a division rival, the New York Giants crashed back to earth with a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

It was another depressing performance from an offense that has averaged 10.6 points per game over the past three weeks. It also pretty much shut the door on any hope of a miraculous run to a playoff berth.

There is a silver lining to all of the sadness, though. The Giants are once again going to be in a position to build through the draft. Thanks to trading the pick that sent Justin Fields to Chicago, the Giants have an additional first-round selection.

With the potential for a more healthy Saquon Barkley in 2022, Kadarius Toney experiencing success when healthy and Azeez Ojulari having a promising rookie campaign, there are reasons to believe the team will get better.

Until then, fans can only hope their two first-round picks continue to climb up the draft board. Here are the results that would help make that happen.