3 Biggest Areas Raiders Must Improve on in Brutal Final Stretch of NFL Schedule

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are just one game back of the final AFC wild-card position entering Week 14, but reaching that spot will be a challenge.

The Raiders go on the road to visit the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts in three of the next four weeks.

Las Vegas' other two contests are at home versus the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, both of whom are in the wild-card race as well.

A push up to the No. 7 seed is possible, but the Raiders need to be better offensively. They failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of their five games out of the Week 8 bye.

If the Raiders improve offensively, they might be in the mix with the Chargers, Colts and others when January rolls around.