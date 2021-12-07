Lakers' Frank Vogel Says He's Not Worried About Job Security Amid 12-12 Start

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have got off to a slow start this season, entering Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with a 12-12 record. But head coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the game that he's not worried about his job security at the moment.

According to NBA.com writer Mark Medina, Vogel said he believes that he has the support of the Lakers front office, but there haven't been any recent discussions regarding the future.

Los Angeles is 4-6 in its last 10 games, most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Lakers have struggled on defense this season, ranking 29th in the NBA with opponents averaging 113.4 points against them.

Star forward LeBron James spoke highly of Vogel on Monday, saying the players have to do a better job of executing their coach's game plan.

"Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor," James said. "So, we're a team and an organization that don't mind some adversity, that don't mind people saying things about us, obviously, because that comes with the territory."

Vogel was asked Monday if he feels more pressure coaching the Lakers than he has with other teams, and he dismissed the notion.

"There's gonna be criticism with this job. It's something we're all accustomed to," he said. "And I've been a coach for 10 years, I've seen it all."

Los Angeles lost its first meeting with the Celtics 130-108 on Nov. 19 in Boston. It was James' first game back from an eight-game absence due to an abdominal strain.