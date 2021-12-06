LeBron James Dismisses Frank Vogel Criticism, Says Lakers 'Don't Mind Some Adversity'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have not performed up to expectations this year, having started the season 12-12.

While many are quick to blame head coach Frank Vogel for the team's struggles, Lakers star LeBron James defended him while speaking to reporters Monday:

"I think criticism comes with the job, you know? Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. So, we're a team and an organization that don't mind some adversity, that don't mind people saying things about us, obviously, because that comes with the territory."

James added that the team is used to hearing outside noise but chooses to ignore it. He said Vogel does the same thing:

"And we have a lot of guys on this team that have been bulletin board material for quite a long time, so it don't quite bother us. So, everything that we do stays in house when it comes to our preparation and how we prepare for our next opponent and how we prepare to get better. Frank doesn't care and we don't care either about what other people are saying."

Vogel was also asked if he feels that there's added pressure to being the head coach of the Lakers, and he dismissed the notion:

"Not really. There's gonna be criticism with this job. It's something we're all accustomed to. And I've been a coach for 10 years, I've seen it all. Is it more national? Yes, it's more national. Is there a bigger fanbase in this market in L.A.? Yes, there is. But it's been there for every head coach, and it's something I'm not unfamiliar with. So it just comes with the job."

The Lakers have had trouble finding consistency this season. Los Angeles has won three consecutive games just once this year. The team is coming off a 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Lakers will return to action Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.