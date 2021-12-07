Steve Kerr Likens Steph Curry to Michael Jordan, Talks 'True Sign of Greatness'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Stephen Curry and the two-time MVP's propensity for creating big moments.

"I think Steph in a lot of ways is like Michael Jordan because there are so many moments that stand out that they all kind of bleed together," Kerr told reporters Tuesday. "... Maybe that's the true sign of greatness."

There isn't really a signature moment of Curry's career, which isn't a criticism but instead a reflection of how many times he has electrified NBA crowds. Ask fans about their favorite play from the 33-year-old and you're bound to get a variety of answers.

Maybe it's that 32-foot game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Or perhaps it's the time when Curry weaved through the Los Angeles Clippers before hitting a step-back three-pointer, with Kerr reduced to standing in bemusement on the sideline.

How about when he dropped Chris Paul on the baseline?

Curry is unlikely to be remembered as the greatest player of his generation with LeBron James leading that race. And he probably won't be the greatest scorer, either, a title that will fall to Kevin Durant at this rate.

But nobody in the NBA today creates must-see television quite like the seven-time All-NBA guard. Nothing in the league can compare to him dropping 25 points in a single quarter—something he achieved on Oct. 21 against the Clippers.

The myth surrounding Curry is bound to only grow once he retires and new generations of fans learn about the game. Consider the discourse connected to Jordan, especially in the wake of The Last Dance docuseries.

Decades from now, Curry's shooting prowess will take on a life of its own, and older fans will inevitably lament how their younger counterparts weren't around to experience it firsthand.