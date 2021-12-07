Mets Rumors: Dodgers Bench Coach Bob Geren to Interview for Manager Job

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will reportedly interview for the New York Mets managerial vacancy, according to Andy Martino of SNY and Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Martino added that Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly are other candidates for the job.

Geren, 60, served as the Oakland Athletics manager from 2007 to 2011 season, posting a 334-376 record. The team never made the postseason on his watch. He also served as a bench coach with Oakland (2003-06) alongside holding that position with the Mets (2012-15) and the Dodgers (2016-present).

He'll be plenty familiar with Mets president Sandy Alderson, who hired him to be the team's bench coach in 2012 under manager Terry Collins when Alderson was the team's general manager.

Geren also played for the New York Yankees (1988-91) and San Diego Padres (1993) as a catcher, designated hitter, first baseman and third baseman. He hit .233 in his career with 22 homers and 76 RBI across 307 games.

The Mets have new leadership under team owner Steve Cohen and Alderson, with Billy Eppler hired to be the team's general manager after Jared Porter was fired in January 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment and interim general manager Zack Scott was fired in November after he was arrested for DWI.

Alongside hitting free agency hard—Eppler already signed starting pitcher Max Scherzer, outfielder Starling Marte and third baseman Eduardo Escobar before MLB owners locked out the players following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement earlier this month—finding a new manager is a top priority for these Mets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Geren would bring plenty of experience to the post and a familiarity with the Mets, though his track record as the head honcho isn't great. He wouldn't be the sort of high-profile hire that the Big Apple papers love, but he's reportedly very much in the running for the gig.