Vikings' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are one of six NFC teams entering Sunday with five wins.

Minnesota got dragged into the mess after its loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who occupy the No. 6 seed as the NFC's lone six-win team.

The Vikings should add to their win column Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After that, the Vikings need to hope that results elsewhere allow them to gain some sort of separation.

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Football Team will have most of Minnesota's playoff-centric focus Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely beat the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers are on a bye week and the New Orleans Saints dropped to 5-7 with a loss Thursday night.

If the Vikings want more chaos in the NFC wild-card hunt, they will root for the Seattle Seahawks to end San Francisco's winning ways.

If that happens, the Vikings' path to the No. 6 will be easier. Minnesota needs to finish above San Francisco in the standings because of the head-to-head tiebreaker the 49ers gained in Week 12.