1 Flaw Every NBA Team Must Fix Before It's Too Late

0 of 30

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Get your red pens ready, folks, because assessment time has arrived for the 2021-22 NBA season.

All teams have played at least 20 games, meaning the sample size is getting big enough to trust. Trends could still change from this point, but clubs are starting to get a clearer idea of what they can and likely can't do during this campaign (just in time for #TradeSZN, no less!).

Not to drown out the optimism that still reigns supreme for most fanbases, but we're following the numbers and, when necessary, picking the nits to uncover each club's biggest flaw that needs correcting sooner rather than later.