Zion Williamson's Return from Foot Injury Delayed After Experiencing Soreness

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson didn't practice Thursday because the "soreness has persisted" in his injured foot.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported the update:

Williamson has yet to play during the 2021-22 NBA campaign after offseason surgery on a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

After being drafted by New Orleans first overall in 2019, the Duke product was limited to just 85 games over his first two campaigns. Williamson tore his meniscus during the 2019-20 preseason and missed New Orleans' first 44 games before returning to play 24.

The 21-year-old played 61 games last season but missed time with a thumb sprain and a fractured left ring finger.

When healthy, Williamson is one of the best young forwards in the NBA. He has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep in his career.

According to ESPN's Lopez and Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans have "poured resources, time and energy to protect Williamson's health," which shows how the franchise values his presence.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans have struggled this year, going 6-18 for the fourth-worst record in the NBA.