Lakers News: 1 of Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan to Sit in Each Game Going Forward

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to play only one of Dwight Howard or DeAndre Jordan each night moving forward at the center position.

Head coach Frank Vogel shared the news with reporters (h/t Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group on Thursday. Howard will get the starting job on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll provided a full transcript of Vogel's remarks on the matter while also providing his own take:

Howard has averaged 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game. Friday will mark his first start in 21 games this year.

Jordan has started 16 of 20 games for the Lakers, averaging 4.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.

Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis has started at the 5 in the seven games that Jordan did not start for the 12-11 Lakers. Davis, Howard and Jordan are the only three big men in the Lakers' rotation.

Jordan started on Tuesday against the Kings, but he only played four minutes. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel then opted to play Dwight Howard for 35 minutes, and the big man delivered with 12 points and 13 rebounds while finishing with a plus-27 mark. L.A. ended up winning 117-92.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I felt like Dwight was going to give us a lift in this game and I was right," Vogel said postgame, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

We'll see if Howard continues to give the Lakers that boost on Friday at 10 p.m. ET from Staples Center. They'll be facing a Clippers team that has lost three straight and six of its last eight.