Duncan Robinson Re-Signs With Heat on 5-Year, $90M Contract; Largest Ever for UDFA

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Miami Heat and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson have agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per that report, it's the largest deal ever for an undrafted player. It will include an early termination option after Year 4.

It's been quite the day for the Heat, who are also reportedly bringing Kyle Lowry aboard in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Toronto Raptors that will pay the veteran point guard $90 million over three years:

Alongside that move, star wing Jimmy Butler has reportedly agreed to a max extension that will pay him more than $184 million over four seasons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

As for Robinson, the 27-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA's best shooters, averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds this past season while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc (on 8.5 three-point attempts per game). For his career, he's a 42.3 percent shooter from three.

Not bad for a player who went from being an undrafted free agent to a two-way player for the Heat and eventually a key part of their future. He'll provide critical floor-spacing for the Big Three of Butler, center Bam Adebayo and Lowry. Add in Tyler Herro, and the Heat are trouble.

That group should make Miami a formidable opponent in the Eastern Conference, as it looks to unseat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks alongside the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. A healthy Nets team is the clear favorite, with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving in tow, but the Heat will be a tough out.