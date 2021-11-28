76ers' Joel Embiid on COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I Thought I Wasn't Going to Make It'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned from a nine-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19 by posting 42 points and 14 rebounds in 45 minutes during a 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the game, Embiid spoke about his experience:

"That jawn hit me hard," Embiid told reporters as he smiled. "I thought I wasn't going to make it."

Embiid added that it was a "miracle" he played as many minutes as he did Saturday.

He barely rested after halftime, playing the entire third quarter and both overtime periods. Embiid hit the bench for the first 3:40 of the fourth.

Embiid battled on the court with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost eight family members to COVID-19, including his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

The Minnesota big man also had COVID-19 himself and spoke with reporters after the game. He and Embiid have an on-court rivalry, but that was put to the side as Towns shared his experiences with the Philly center.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Embiid and the 76ers will play again Monday at home against the Orlando Magic.