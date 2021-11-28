76ers' Joel Embiid on COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I Thought I Wasn't Going to Make It'November 28, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned from a nine-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19 by posting 42 points and 14 rebounds in 45 minutes during a 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the game, Embiid spoke about his experience:
"That jawn hit me hard," Embiid told reporters as he smiled. "I thought I wasn't going to make it."
Embiid added that it was a "miracle" he played as many minutes as he did Saturday.
He barely rested after halftime, playing the entire third quarter and both overtime periods. Embiid hit the bench for the first 3:40 of the fourth.
Embiid battled on the court with Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost eight family members to COVID-19, including his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.
The Minnesota big man also had COVID-19 himself and spoke with reporters after the game. He and Embiid have an on-court rivalry, but that was put to the side as Towns shared his experiences with the Philly center.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns said he talked to Joel Embiid before the game about overcoming COVID.<br><br>"We've had our thing for a while, but this is bigger than basketball. That's bigger than what we have. I've seen it kill people. And I'm glad he's on the other side." <a href="https://t.co/e5hxiYQM1i">https://t.co/e5hxiYQM1i</a>
Embiid and the 76ers will play again Monday at home against the Orlando Magic.