The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every Michigan vs. Ohio State Game in Jim Harbaugh Era

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every Michigan vs. Ohio State Game in Jim Harbaugh EraNovember 26, 2021
Jim Harbaugh has an Ohio State-sized problem.
Nearing the end of his seventh year at Michigan, Harbaugh has posted a terrific 59-23 record. However, persistent issues against top competition—and especially opposite the rival Buckeyes—have soured the perception of his tenure.
Ohio State, meanwhile, has notched eight consecutive victories over Michigan. And during Harbaugh's five-game tenure, the Buckeyes have routed the Wolverines three times.
Along with a few losses to Michigan State, these struggles are the main reason Harbaugh has uncomfortable job security. But if Michigan upends Ohio State to close the 2021 regular season, five frustration-filled losses won't be as painful for the Maize and Blue.
You probably knew that already. Beyond the controversial finish in 2016, though, you might not remember the games themselves.
In anticipation of the Nov. 27 showdown, we're looking back at the five Harbaugh-era editions of The Game and reviewing what has created that Michigan angst—and a whole lot of Ohio State joy.
2015: Ohio State 42, Michigan 13
The Good
Ohio State's rushing attack owned the day. Ezekiel Elliott scampered for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while J.T. Barrett added 139 rushing yards and three scores. Overall, the Buckeyes registered a season-best 369 yards on the ground.
Among the only positives for Michigan, wideout Jehu Chesson continued his strong finish to the 2015 season. He caught eight passes for 111 yards and scored the team's lone touchdown.
The Bad
Michigan's ground game, however, could not create any space. De'Veon Smith managed only 23 yards on 10 carries, and the Buckeyes held Jabrill Peppers to 29 yards on seven attempts.
The Ugly
In the second half, Michigan's defense stunk. That's the simple truth of the final 30 minutes. Ohio State scored touchdowns on four straight drives, turning a 14-10 halftime edge into an insurmountable 42-13 advantage. Between those possessions, Michigan managed a field goal, punt and turnover on downs.
2016: Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (2OT)
The Good
Easily the most memorable Harbaugh-era game, both programs entered at 10-1 are were ranked in the Top Three. Michigan would clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game with a win. Due to a head-to-head loss against Penn State, Ohio State would not clinch a B1G title game berth with a victory, but a win would cement its playoff resume (and as it turned out, the Buckeyes made the playoff as the No. 3 seed).
Michigan had a brilliant game defensively, holding J.T. Barrett to 124 yards on 32 pass attempts—a meager 3.9 yards per throw. Ohio State limited Michigan to just 91 yards on 43 carries, too.
The Bad
Through an entertainment lens, controversy is great! Barrett's fourth-down run in double overtime is both the defining moment and a source of everlasting debate. If you're positive he was short, you're probably a Michigan fan. If you're positive he converted the 4th-and-1, you're probably an Ohio State fan.
But there is no definitive view available. All replays are from an angled position, simply leaving us to wonder where exactly the ball should've been spotted.
The Ugly
Michigan's offense gave away the victory. Wilton Speight threw a pick-six, fumbled at the goal line and tossed a second interception that led to a 13-yard touchdown drive for Ohio State. Plus, the Wolverines gained only 16 yards on three drives in the final 16 minutes of regulation.
On the play before Barrett's controversial run, Michigan wasted a huge opportunity. The defense nearly trapped Curtis Samuel for a sizable loss on 3rd-and-9, but he reversed fields for an eight-yard gain. Had he been stopped for a loss or even a short gain, the Buckeyes likely would have attempted a field goal, and Tyler Durbin had already missed twice.
2017: Ohio State 31, Michigan 20
The Good
As a 12.5-point underdog, an 8-3 Michigan team ended up providing a competitive game. The Wolverines jumped out to a 14-0 edge and led 20-14 in the second half, too. It wasn't until Mike Weber's touchdown run with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter that Ohio State sealed the win.
Dwayne Haskins made his first impression on The Game, replacing an injured Barrett to complete a key 3rd-and-13 on the Buckeyes' go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
The Bad
Yet again, the Wolverines failed to consistently move the ball. While they picked up 4.6 yards per non-sack rush attempt, John O'Korn mustered just 6.1 yards per throw and took five sacks.
Ohio State wasn't dramatically better, either. Putting up 31 points should not be diminished, but this wasn't a dominant performance. Excluding a kneeldown before halftime, the Buckeyes managed only 32 yards and two first downs on seven non-scoring drives.
The Ugly
Late-game execution—or lack thereof—crushed Michigan again. After the Buckeyes took a 21-20 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter, the Wolverines' three potential go-ahead possessions ended with a punt, turnover on downs and an interception.
2018: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
The Good
Dwayne Haskins put together a fantastic day, throwing for 396 yards and six touchdowns. Parris Campbell made six catches for 192 yards and two scores, and future star Chris Olave introduced himself to Michigan fans with two touchdown grabs.
The Bad
Ohio State momentarily gave Michigan life before halftime because of an unfortunate bounce. After a Nico Collins touchdown (and ensuing extra point) trimmed Michigan's deficit to eight, Demario McCall mishandled the kickoff and gifted the Wolverines the ball at OSU's 9-yard line. Michigan scored on the next play and clawed within two points.
Michigan's upset hopes unraveled during a 91-second span in the third quarter. Trailing 27-19, the Wolverines had a punt blocked and returned for a score. On the next drive, Shea Patterson threw an interception that led to an OSU touchdown and 41-19 lead.
The Ugly
Sometimes, defenses have a reasonably effective day, but a quarterback just picks them apart. That wasn't the case here.
Michigan couldn't stop anything. Not only did the Wolverines fail to record a sack, but they also didn't register a single hurry on Ohio State's 31 pass attempts. Simple crossing routes became explosive gains. Haskins connected on a few wide-open downfield shots. And with a chance to reach the Big Ten title game, Michigan gave up 62 points.
2019: Ohio State 56, Michigan 27
The Good
Ohio State's offense basically did whatever it wanted. Justin Fields threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. J.K. Dobbins scampered for 211 yards and four scores, adding two catches for 49 yards in a dominant win. The Buckeyes amassed 577 yards, the program's highest total in series history.
The Bad
Little mistakes added up to a big problem for the Wolverines. They had a missed extra point, red-zone fumble and failure to score a touchdown after 1st-and-goal at the 5-yard line in the opening half, resulting in a self-inflicted 28-16 deficit at the break.
The Ugly
Michigan, a nine-point underdog, fell incredibly shy of already low expectations. The defense surrendered 14 points in every quarter, never holding the Buckeyes short of a touchdown on their five trips inside the red zone.
Plus, while the Wolverines finished 2-of-13 on third down, Ohio State converted 9-of-15 attempts. Michigan's inability to sustain drives meant it had no chance to keep up with the Buckeyes.