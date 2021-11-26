The Good, Bad and Ugly of Every Michigan vs. Ohio State Game in Jim Harbaugh Era

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jim Harbaugh has an Ohio State-sized problem.

Nearing the end of his seventh year at Michigan, Harbaugh has posted a terrific 59-23 record. However, persistent issues against top competition—and especially opposite the rival Buckeyes—have soured the perception of his tenure.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has notched eight consecutive victories over Michigan. And during Harbaugh's five-game tenure, the Buckeyes have routed the Wolverines three times.

Along with a few losses to Michigan State, these struggles are the main reason Harbaugh has uncomfortable job security. But if Michigan upends Ohio State to close the 2021 regular season, five frustration-filled losses won't be as painful for the Maize and Blue.

You probably knew that already. Beyond the controversial finish in 2016, though, you might not remember the games themselves.

In anticipation of the Nov. 27 showdown, we're looking back at the five Harbaugh-era editions of The Game and reviewing what has created that Michigan angst—and a whole lot of Ohio State joy.