3 Ways the Browns Can Get Baker Mayfield Back on Track

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield produced his lowest number of completions in the 2021 season in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

One week after the Browns offense could do no wrong against the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like it could not do anything right versus the Patriots.

Such has been life for the Cleveland offense over the last four games. The Browns have alternated a win and a loss each week in that span.

Cleveland enters Week 11 at 5-5 at the bottom of the AFC North and in 11th place in the AFC standings.

The Browns are by no means out of the playoff race yet, but they need to be more consistent, especially in the passing game, to regain some of the buzz that followed their 3-1 start.