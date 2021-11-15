Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James Rumors, Talen Horton-Tucker's Debut, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten off to the hot start for which they might have hoped. However, L.A. continues to keep its head above water without star LeBron James, who remains out with an abdominal strain.

The Lakers got a big 114-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and have now won three of their last four. An 8-6 record isn't going to wow anyone, but given the injury woes L.A. has already endured, it's good enough.

Even without injuries, it was always going to take time for the roster to come together. With James sidelined, and players like Wayne Ellington and Talen Horton-Tucker injured to start the season, L.A.'s depth and resolve have both been tested. Having a winning record should be viewed as a big positive, and the Lakers may be close to having a healthy roster.

Los Angeles is set to take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Let's dive into the latest buzz heading into that game.