1 Trade Target Every NBA Team Should Be Thinking About

Matt York/Associated Press

Small-market fans won't want to hear this, but the Knicks are right to dream as big as their imagination allows. The blue-and-orange brand will always hold weight with NBA elites when this team is winning, which it has been since the start of last season.

So, why not keep the wildest dreams alive and hope that Damian Lillard finally tires of the Portland Trail Blazers and seeks a split? Sure, that thinking runs counter to his recent professions of loyalty, but some are skeptical about the quick change of heart given what he said about his situation this offseason.

"[Damian Lillard] goes from making these vague comments about, 'Yeah, I don't know how long I'll be here' like weeks before the season to suddenly, 'I'm all in,'" The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said (via HoopsHype). "There are front-office executives around the league who think this is a strategic choice by the Blazers, Dame's group and all that in order to create leverage for the organization."

The Knicks would be overjoyed if that's the case. Lillard is exactly the kind of superstar this organization has been waiting for, and his arrival could mark New York's ascension to true contending status. Obviously, the Knicks would cut into some of their roster to make it happen—RJ Barrett would almost certainly be involved—but a remaining core built around Lillard and Julius Randle should have at least a puncher's chance to escape the Eastern Conference.