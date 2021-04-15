LaMarcus Aldridge Retires from NBA After 15 Years Because of Irregular Heartbeat

Elsa/Getty Images

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA due to issues stemming from an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge explained Thursday he played during the team's 126-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 10 "while dealing with an irregular heartbeat."

"Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced," he said.

