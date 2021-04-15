    LaMarcus Aldridge Retires from NBA After 15 Years Because of Irregular Heartbeat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA due to issues stemming from an irregular heartbeat.

    Aldridge explained Thursday he played during the team's 126-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on April 10 "while dealing with an irregular heartbeat."

    "Though I'm better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I've experienced," he said.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

