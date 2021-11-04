T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Says Twitter Was Hacked After Liking '#FreeKAT' Tweet

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns claimed his Twitter account was hacked after he "liked" a tweet that read "#FreeKAT."

Social media sleuths noticed the message showed up under Towns' likes following Minnesota's 126-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star attempted to defuse the situation by implying someone had gained unauthorized access to his account:

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported on SiriusXM NBA Radio in September that it didn't appear Towns was prepared to demand a trade from the Timberwolves. He still has two additional years on the five-year, $158.3 million extension he signed with the team.

But nobody will be surprised if the 6'11" center requests to leave. The Wolves had a .399 winning percentage through his first six seasons, fifth-worst in the NBA, per Stathead. They're 3-4 and 10th in the Western Conference to open 2021-22.

Whether Towns' account was hacked or not, his level of happiness in Minnesota will continue to be a point of speculation if the franchise fails to make a breakthrough.