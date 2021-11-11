Lakers' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

1 of 3

It's easy to see the Lakers sitting 22nd in turnover percentage, per NBA.com, and want to pile all the blame on Russell Westbrook. He is, after all, the category's league-leader with a mind-numbingly bad 5.1 giveaways per game.

But this isn't all on the Brodie. James is only six spots behind him with 4.2 turnovers per game. When Rajon Rondo has hit the hardwood, he has coughed it up at a rate of 4.6 turnovers per 36 minutes, per Basketball-Reference. Even Dwight Howard is somehow at 2.8 turnovers per 36 minutes.

The Lakers shouldn't be this bad at ball control. Remember, sound decision-making was supposed to be one of the few perks of fielding a roster primarily of 30-somethings.

"Age does equal experience," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters before the season. "IQ, intelligence, (that) helps you win."

L.A. doesn't have the offensive firepower or the defensive stoppers to get away with shooting itself in the foot. The ball control must improve, and the roster is experienced enough to know that.