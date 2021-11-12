The Most Lopsided CFB Scores of the Past Decade

0 of 8

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Moral victories aren't the goal, but a competitive loss can sometimes be an encouraging sign. But when the scoreboard shows a blowout, there usually isn't much to learn.

Unfortunately for college football teams, it's not so simple to burn the tape anymore. Awful losses live forever on the internet.

And, more specifically, right here.

This piece highlights the most lopsided results in the Football Bowl Subdivision since the 2011 campaign. Games that involve a lower-division program are not included in the ranking, though the next section includes a brief list of the largest margins of victory against non-FBS teams.

The list begins with a 67-point differential because five matchups are tied with a 66-point margin.