3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 9 Win

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers extended their winning streak to four on Monday with a 27-26 win over the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh was in control of the contest at Heinz Field for three quarters before chaos broke loose in the final 15 minutes.

Mike Tomlin's team let a 14-point lead slip away, and it needed a Chris Boswell field goal with 26 seconds left to secure the victory.

Pittsburgh leaves Week 9 with a 5-3 record, but some observers may see it as a deceiving mark because of the opponents it has played since Week 5.

The Steelers defeated the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and the Bears, all of whom have had their share of struggles in 2021.

Pittsburgh deserves credit for beating the teams in front of it, but it has a lot left to prove that it can challenge for the AFC North title and be a true contender in the Super Bowl hunt.