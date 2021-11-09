3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' 2021 season isn't quite spiraling out of control, but it's not barrelling toward the playoffseither. Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a microcosm of how things have been for Chicago—a little promising, especially where rookie quarterback Justin Field is concerned, but ultimately not good enough.

The Bears surged late in Monday's game to take a 27-26 fourth-quarter lead. Less than a month ago, they were 3-2 and battling the Green Bay Packers for a share of the division lead. Chicago allowed Pittsburgh to mount a comeback and has now lost four in a row.

Fields continues to show growth, but it's becoming increasingly clear that while he'll be a part of Chicago's future, head coach Matt Nagy may not be. What's almost certain as the Bears head into their Week 10 bye, is that the playoffs aren't in the cards this season.

Here are three key takeaways from Chicago's 29-27 loss in Week 9.