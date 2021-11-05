3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

The New York Jets were demolished on national television on Thursday night.

Any positive momentum gained from the Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was sucked away by the Indianapolis Colts in their 45-30 victory.

The 15-point margin of victory does not represent how one-sided the contest was for a majority of the four quarters.

The Jets gave up over 40 points and 500 total yards for their second consecutive road game, and in the process, they lost another quarterback to an injury.

Mike White produced one solid drive before he exited the game with a wrist injury. Josh Johnson turned in a decent performance in relief, but he was never going to win.

While most of the takeaways from Thursday's game were negative, the Jets came away with one positive in the form of Elijah Moore's performance. The rookie wide receiver had his best game of his young career and proved he could be one of the players the franchise can build off in the coming years.