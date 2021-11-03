Breeders' Cup 2021: Odds and Predictions for All Races

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The American Classics might get most of the attention, but the stakes don't get much higher than the Breeders' Cup Classic. The end-of-year event traditionally brings out the best horses of the year racing for the biggest prizes.

That remains true in 2021.

In total, there will be 14 races over the two-day event from Del Mar, California. Not a single race has a purse under $1 million, and it all culminates with the Classic. The final race boasts a purse of $6 million and plenty of familiar names vying for their share of the prize.

With three different Triple Crown race winners and the inclusion of horses older than three-year-olds, the Classic figures to be a tough race to call this year. Belmont winner Essential Quality and five-year-old Knicks Go are the front-runners, but there is always room for an upset.

Here's a look at the schedule for the weekend, including the purse for each race and a pick. Then, we'll take a closer look at the finale.

2021 Breeders' Cup Schedule (ET), Purses and Predictions

Friday, November 5

5:50 p.m.: Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1,000,000), Averly Jane (5-2)

6:30 p.m.: NetJets Juvenile Fillies ($2,000,000), Echo Zulu (4-5)

7:10 p.m. Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1,000,000), Hello You (10-1)

7:50 p.m.: TVG Juvenile ($2,000,000), Corniche (5-2)

8:30 p.m.: Juvenile Turf ($1,000,000), Tiz the Bomb (8-1)

Saturday, November 6

3:05 p.m.: Filly & Mare Sprint ($1,000,000), Gamine (3-5)

3:40 p.m.: Turf Sprint ($1,000,000), A Case of You (8-1)

4:19 p.m.: Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile ($1,000,000), Ginobili (4-1)

4:59 p.m.: Maker's Mark Filly & Mare Turf ($2,000,000), War Like Goddess (7-2)

5:38 p.m.: Qatar Racing Sprint ($2,000,000), Dr. Schivel (4-1)

6:20 p.m.: FanDuel Mile Presented by PDJF ($2,000,000), Master of the Seas (12-1)

7 p.m.: Longines Distaff ($2,000,000), Letruska (8-5)

7:40 p.m.: Longines Turf ($4,000,000), Walton Street (8-1)

8:40 p.m. Longines Classic ($6,000,000), Essential Quality (3-1)

Complete odds are available at Horse Racing Nation.

Breeders' Cup Classic Preview

As one would expect with a race that boasts a $6 million purse, the field is absolutely loaded for the main event. There's a good mix of the best three-year-olds from this year, including Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Medina Spirit, and some older stars like Art Collector and Knicks Go.

Essential Quality comes off as the slight favorite of the bunch. The son of Tapit has just one blemish on his career record. The fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby was a product of a rough trip more than anything.

Since then, he's gone on to win the Belmont, Jim Dandy and Travers Stakes, reestablishing his status as the best three-year-old in the class.

That distinction will be challenged once again, though. Hot Rod Charlie was a top-three finisher at both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont. He technically would have won the Travers Stakes but was disqualified for interfering with Midnight Bourbon.

While he hasn't had his moment in the winner's circle at a major race yet, he did just win the Pennsylvania Derby, where he posted an Equibase Speed Figure of 120. The Doug O'Neill-trained colt continues to get better and has run with the best horses the class has to offer.

Rounding out the major threats as three-year-olds is Medina Spirit. The controversial Kentucky Derby winner was off for three months after missing out on his bid to win the Triple Crown at the Preakness but has come back to win the Shared Belief and Awesome Again Stakes.

Bob Baffert has obviously become a controversial figure as he still has legal battles going on regarding multiple positive drug tests for his horses, including Medina Spirit.

But the biggest test for Essential Quality in this race may come from fellow Brad Cox charge Knicks Go. The five-year-old is a pacesetter capable of leading the pack from post-to-post if he has a great run.

However, Cox sees the early pace that his elder horse will set as an advantage for Essential Quality.

"The pace could help Essential Quality," Cox told BloodHorse. "He has the ability to adapt to the pace, and that should play into his hands Saturday."

The break from the gate will be a crucial point of emphasis. Essential Quality is at his best stalking the pace and making his push to win as the race progresses. His stablemate is going to look to run from the pack early and hold on.

The results should be a fun race with the highest of stakes and, potentially, a photo finish.