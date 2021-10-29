Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Update, Russell Westbrook's Ejection and More

0 of 3

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The start of the 2021-22 NBA season has been unexpectedly turbulent for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Or, if you were less than bullish about their many changes to this roster, maybe the obstacles aren't so surprising.

Either way, the Lakers have lost more games than they've won, have already started piling up the injuries and haven't found a fix to a defense clearly reeling from the departures of players like Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

All is not well in Laker Land, but it's still a newsworthy place, so let's break down the latest rumblings around the Purple and Gold.