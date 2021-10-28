Warriors' Biggest Takeaways from Opening Games of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Just three unblemished records remain after the opening week of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors have one of them.

Impressively, only one of their four victories has been decided by fewer than seven points. They've already knocked off both LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George's Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Steve Kerr would have had trouble scripting a better start.

How much have the Warriors learned through their first four outings? Maybe not a ton, but the following three takeaways feel like they could last.