Ranking Every NBA Team's Starting 5 so Far, by the Numbers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A full week of NBA regular season basketball is complete, and that means, in no uncertain terms, it's time to rank absolutely everything.

Let's begin with the performance of every team's most-used starting five, shall we?

Please note this exercise is not predictive. We are merely ranking the units according to their point differential per 100 possessions. That makes this a snapshot of how things stand and which five-man arrangements have done the most with their minutes so far rather than a portrait of the long term. We will discuss outliers and big-picture trajectories to preserve and spotlight down-the-line expectations.

In the absence of extensive samples, we will also default to starting fives that have made the most appearances for each team. When different versions are tied, we will roll with the lineup that has recorded more total possessions.

Prioritizing floor time will bounce fivesomes that profile as permanent starting units from this process. That's life sometimes. It'd make more sense to override volume if we were ranking every team's best and most preferred opening group independent of results. That's not what we're doing.

Because once more, with feeling, this is meant to be a look at which starting fives have fared the best in the playing time they've already been allotted.