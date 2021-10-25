Lakers News: LeBron James Injury Scare, Westbrook Talks Struggles and More Buzz

0 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers notched their first win of the 2021-22 season on Sunday night. They survived a 40-point onslaught from Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and claimed a 121-118 win in a game that featured its fair share of drama.

Coming into Sunday, Los Angeles had lost its first two home games of the season for the first time in franchise history. This followed a winless preseason and plenty of questions about when and if the new Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook could find its groove.

The Lakers also avoided disaster, as James went down hard in the second quarter with Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane rolling onto his ankle. It was a play eerily similar to the one that cost James significant time last season—he suffered a high-ankle sprain in March when Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill landed on James.

Here, we'll dive into James' thoughts on Sunday's injury scare, Westbrook's thoughts on his the team's early struggles and more.