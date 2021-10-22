B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 8

8 of 8

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Kerry Miller

If Caleb Williams plays 60 minutes, he'll absolutely rack up at least 309 yards. He was sensational in relief of Spencer Rattler in the Red River comeback. He also efficiently shredded TCU's defense last weekend, and let's just say Kansas isn't Texas or TCU.

Williams won't play the whole game, though, because this one is going to be over by halftime.

Not only that, but I also suspect Oklahoma will do most of its damage on the ground, considering the Jayhawks rank 128th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. Williams will be responsible for some of those yards, as he is electric with his legs. But this will be predominantly the Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray Show.

Besides, recent history has shown that—though Kansas seems like a team that a Heisman-caliber quarterback would destroy—Oklahoma prefers to limit its star signal-caller to a light day of work in this game. Spencer Rattler had 215 total yards against Kansas last year. Jalen Hurts was "held to" 284 total yards in 2019. Kyler Murray got to 371 total yards in 2018, but he actually did play deep into the fourth quarter of that closer-than-usual affair. Baker Mayfield had 266 yards in 2017 and 252 yards in 2016.

That trend continues with Williams finishing in the 250 range in an Oklahoma blowout.

David Kenyon

Every shred of Kerry's analysis is factual or logical. Oklahoma will cruise to a win, and history has undeniably shown Sooners QBs tend to have smaller production because of a massive lead on Kansas.

But this is not a normal year. The preseason Heisman Trophy favorite wasn't the backup QB in 2020, behind Hurts in 2019 or Mayfield in his last two seasons. For the Sooners to keep progressing, Williams needs all the reps he can handle.

The unknown is whether head coach Lincoln Riley would give garbage-time snaps to Rattler. Would that be awkward? Or what if Williams has an underwhelming game, yet Rattler lights it up?

My gut feeling is Riley doesn't want to answer those questions, and he knows Williams needs experience. I'm taking the over.

