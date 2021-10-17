X

    Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Delayed After Fans Throw Objects onto Field

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    An ugly scene developed at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening as University of Tennessee football fans pelted the field with objects following a close call near the end of a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The Ole Miss-Tennessee game was delayed because of fans throwing objects at Ole Miss players. <a href="https://t.co/VXAenOy1Ty">pic.twitter.com/VXAenOy1Ty</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Ole Miss had to clear its sideline due to Tennessee fans throwing objects on the field. <a href="https://t.co/1fyOiSOcGq">pic.twitter.com/1fyOiSOcGq</a>

    Joe Rexrode of The Athletic provided more imagery:

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    Here are some of the early beverage receptacles to hit the field. Many have followed. <a href="https://t.co/mrLpsM7MHf">pic.twitter.com/mrLpsM7MHf</a>

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    They can’t resume the game, 15 minutes later. “Incoming!” <a href="https://t.co/6aMOOakBA4">pic.twitter.com/6aMOOakBA4</a>

    Down 31-26, Tennessee faced a 4th-and-24 from its own 36-yard line with 54 seconds remaining.

    Undeterred, quarterback Hendon Hooker fired a pass down the middle of the field to tight end Jacob Warren, who split Ole Miss defenders and tried for the first down.

    He appeared to fall right before or at the line to gain as Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese tackled him. The call on the field was that Warren was one yard short, and that stood upon review.

    Fans started throwing objects on the field as Ole Miss got the ball back. The game was forced to stop as the scene got more dangerous.

    Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports described some of the objects relayed via the SEC Network broadcast:

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    Ole miss-Tenn sideline announcer, as fans throw shit on the field:<br><br>“I’ve seen vape pens, golf balls, water bottles, beer ... there’s a whole jar of mustard down here in the field.”

    As shown on the SEC Network broadcast, cheerleaders exited the field, and a golf ball struck Kiffin, who showed it postgame.

    CHRIS TORELLO @TorelloSports

    I hope Lane Kiffin brings that golf ball to every press conference and keeps it in his pocket for every game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OleMiss?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OleMiss</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HottyToddy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HottyToddy</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pw7dcMsX7h">pic.twitter.com/Pw7dcMsX7h</a>

    Kiffin apparently got hit with more than that, though, as he told Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger:

    Nick Suss @nicksuss

    I asked Lane Kiffin what all he got hit with other than the golf ball.<br><br>"Bottles filled with some brown stuff. Probably wasn't moonshine. I don't think they'd waste moonshine on me."

    The Ole Miss sideline was also littered with debris as the game halted for more than 20 minutes.

    The Rebels moved toward the middle of the field as coaches, officials and law enforcement met to discuss their options.

    Ultimately, the scene calmed down, and the game continued.

    Ole Miss went three-and-out as Tennessee burned its timeouts. If there wasn't already enough drama, a Velus Jones Jr. punt return past midfield and a Hooker 14-yard run got the ball to the Ole Miss 33-yard line with 18 seconds left.

    However, Hooker then went down with an injury, and he was replaced by Joe Milton II, who found Walker Merrill for 12 yards. A miracle was not meant to be, however, as an incomplete pass and a 13-yard Milton run ended the game.

    Emotions were already running high pregame thanks to the return of Kiffin, who led the Tennessee program in 2009 before resigning after just one season and leaving for USC in Jan. 2010. The sloppy departure created an uproar in Knoxville, and fans made sure Kiffin knew of their displeasure with their pregame jeering as he was interviewed.

    Then the game started, and it was a back-and-forth affair between two SEC rivals in front of a raucous crowd.

    Still, none of that was an excuse for the fans' behavior, which received just criticism postgame:

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Ole Miss wins and more trash raining down from the stands. Disgraceful, UT fans. Pathetic night when everyone started out talking how good that atmosphere was. Just gross.

    Desmond Howard @DesmondHoward

    Tennessee fans are driving their own cheerleaders, band and dance team into the tunnel because they're mad and throwing stuff onto the field.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Bad look, Tennessee fans.

    After the game ended, Kiffin was escorted into the locker room by security. More objects were thrown in his vicinity, and Kiffin returned the favor by tossing his visor over the tunnel to a fan above, as shown by Ben McKee of Volquest.

    Ben McKee @benmckee14

    Lane Kiffin exits Neyland Stadium. <a href="https://t.co/4hJsecqha6">pic.twitter.com/4hJsecqha6</a>

    As shown by Josh Pete of 247Sports and CBS Sports, a fan threw a full water bottle at Kiffin, who snagged it with a one-handed catch:

    Josh Pate @LateKickJosh

    Kid you not <a href="https://twitter.com/Lane_Kiffin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lane_Kiffin</a> Odell’d a water bottle exiting Neyland <a href="https://t.co/jDPq6JEiz2">pic.twitter.com/jDPq6JEiz2</a>

    Vols head coach Josh Heupel addressed the fan behavior postgame.

    Ben McKee @benmckee14

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a> head coach Josh Heupel's opening statement: First, I want to acknowledge to the few fans what transpired at the end. Disappointing to see things thrown on the field. For the most part, what an unbelievable atmosphere. Phenomenal to be a part of it.

    Heupel also had no update on Hooker. As Trey Wallace of OutKick tweeted, Hooker didn't appear to put pressure on his right leg following the aforementioned run.

    As for the two teams, Ole Miss improved to 5-1 (2-1 SEC), and Tennessee fell to 4-3 (1-2 SEC).

