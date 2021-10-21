Resilient Braves Dominate Game 4 as Shell-Shocked Dodgers Look Finished in NLCS

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from the World Series after throttling the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 at in Los Angeles on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NLCS. If you're a Braves fan and you're hesitant to get excited, no one will blame you. Last year, the Braves were up 3-1 against the Dodgers and we all know how that ended up.

The defending World Series champs are on the ropes and the Braves can finish them off Thursday at Dodger Stadium. And if they finish the job this time, they can point to the trade deadline acquisitions as why.

The Braves had a bad start to the season in a bad division. Their best pitcher was injured and underperformed to start 2021 and their best player Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL in July. Prior to the July 31 trade deadline, the New York Mets were supposed to be the team to beat in the NL East, the Washington Nationals were on the fence about a rebuild and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't backing down.

It would have been easy for Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos to hit the reset button on the season and sell off some talent in anticipation for a deep postseason run next year. Instead, the general manager completely remade the entire Atlanta outfield, trading for Joc Pederson, Adam Duvalll, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario, the latter of which led the offensive onslaught for the Braves Wednesday night.

The four of them are slashing .341/.400/.593 with six homers and 21 RBIs in eight postseason games. But it's Rosario who has turned into the star of the month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The new Mr. October has two four-hit games in the 2021 postseason, one of which came Wednesday as he went 4-for-5 and nearly hit for the cycle. Rosario singled, tripled and homered. At that point, who even needs the double? Duvall also homered, proving how important that outfield makeover has been to the season and how key the decision to go for it was for the Braves at the deadline.

Anthopoulos clearly made the right call in pulling the trigger. Few thought the Braves were capable of making it this far after Acuna Jr. tore his ACL, but the decision to go all in saved the season and it's paying dividends right about now. It's crazy to think the club netted Rosario and cash for Pablo Sandoval in a trade with Cleveland. What a bargain.

While the outfield has been crucial for Atlanta throughout the NLCS, it's only a piece of the puzzle. The Braves have been the more dominant team in every aspect.

The pitching has been stifling. Atlanta has a 3.60 ERA in this series. And Max Fried, the Atlanta ace who limited the Dodgers to two earned runs over six innings in his last time out in the NLCS, will start Game 5 on full rest Thursday night. The Braves couldn't have planned it any better.

Of course, this is the Dodgers we're talking about. This is a team with All-Star caliber talent at nearly every position and it's a team that knows how to overcome a playoff deficit. This team looked vulnerable against the San Francisco Giants last week and we all know how that turned out. But this is also a team that needed a controversial check swing call to advance and one that has been thoroughly outplayed in the NLCS.

But if the Braves do close this thing out and head to their first World Series since 1999, you can thank Anthopoulos and his deadline dealings. So get excited this time, Braves fans, it's a different series with new players and new narratives.

Braves Players of the Game

LF Rosario: 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs. Rosario opened the scoring for the Braves with a solo homer in the second inning and capped off his stellar night with a three-run home run in the ninth inning.

1B Freddie Freeman: 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk. His home run in the third inning gave Atlanta a key insurance run and put the Dodgers in a 3-0 hole.

The Braves bullpen: Some were critical of manager Brian Snitker's bullpen usage, but he mixed and matched effectively leaving a few arms to spare. Chris Martin, A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith blanked the Dodgers throughout the final five innings of the game.

Dodgers Players of the Game

PH/LF A.J. Pollock: 2-for-1 with a two-run single to plate the only two Los Angeles runs of the night in the bottom of the fifth.

Phil Bickford: 1.2 scoreless innings to relieve Julio Urias and give the Dodgers a chance to come back in the game. The last time Urias has allowed three or more home runs in a game, with the last time coming in 2016 when the left-hander was 19 years old.

Turning Down

Based on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' comments on Justin Turner, the prognosis doesn't look good: "I think that’ll be it for him."

The third baseman suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain running to first base in the seventh inning. The Long Beach native has been a key leader in the clubhouse for years, so despite his .118 batting average in the 2021 postseason, losing Turner will be an emotional loss.

Regardless of whether or not the Dodgers advance, the image of Turner being helped down the dugout steps by Albert Pujols will be an enduring image of these playoffs.