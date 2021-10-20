3 Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help Raiders

0 of 3

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column in their first game under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Given the circumstances, it was a huge victory that brings a real sense of hope to the team. The Raiders entered the game on the heels of back-to-back losses and the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden.

Now, the team is 4-2 with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a bye week and a trip to New York to see the Giants on the horizon. In essence, the Raiders have a good chance at being 6-2 as they approach the back half of the schedule.

That's a good place to be in and puts the club in a position to continue to look how it can get better going into the more difficult part of the schedule. With the playoffs in mind, the Raiders can certainly look to shore up some areas.

Bringing in some veteran help could help stabilize the ship and raise the ceiling of a team that is already looking good through its first six games.

Here's a look at a few names who are available and could help.