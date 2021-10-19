Lakers News: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles for 2021 Opening Week

Lakers News: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles for 2021 Opening WeekOctober 19, 2021
The 2021-22 NBA season is about to begin! The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their campaign on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. While Los Angeles went winless in the preseason, it's safe to say that expectations are still high for the marquee franchise.
With a core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook, anything less than a deep playoff run will be a major disappointment.
However, it's likely going to take time for this new-look roster to come together. We're probably going to see a fair bit of lineup shuffling as it finds its way. The Warriors represent a tough early test, and we should have a better handle on where the Lakers are after the opener.
For now, let's dig into some of the latest Lakers opening week news.
Some Warriors Were Against Avery Bradley Release
A big late development unfolded on Monday when the Lakers claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley off of waivers. Bradley played for Los Angeles during the 2019-20 season and spent time with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets last season.
Bradley signed with the Warriors in late September but ultimately didn't make it to the regular season. Some notable players, however, were hoping he had.
"In releasing Avery Bradley, the Warriors had to thwart the wishes of their best players, according to team sources," Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic wrote. "Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were among a group of strong advocates for keeping Bradley."
While Bradley's release isn't likely to create the sort of turmoil that could sour the locker room, it is a curious decision. If James and Davis wanted to keep a particular veteran, it seems likely that Los Angeles would heed their wishes.
While Bradley isn't a superstar—he averaged 22.3 minutes and 6.4 points last season—he brings a wealth of experience to a locker room. He'll also help the Lakers field a functioning squad as Trevor Ariza (ankle) and Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb) work their ways back from surgery.
James and Davis Will Have a Say in Lineup Decisions
It feels unlikely that the Lakers would dump a player preferred by James and/or Davis. That's because the organization values their opinions. Of course, not everyone views this as a positive, especially where James' influence is involved.
"Player agents have grumbled that no one could get on the Lakers without James’s approval," Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated wrote back in 2019.
Still, there's value in listening to who your top stars want to play with and how they see players fitting together. Chemistry is a big part of the game, and players know better than anyone else when they have found it.
So, it's not at all surprising to hear that James and Davis will have a voice in lineup decisions.
"We’ll have conversations, both with the coaching staff, the front office and with our captains, and see what everybody is feeling about it," coach Frank Vogel said about the starting lineup, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll.
We still don't know exactly what L.A.'s primary lineup will look like this year, but James, Davis—and probably to some degree, Westbrook—will have a hand in mapping that out.
LeBron Doesn't Plan to Limit Workload
Load management isn't just a buzz-worthy phrase in today's NBA. For several players and teams, it's an integral part of a regular-season strategy. In theory, limiting minutes and taking games off will help allow players to reach the postseason near 100 percent.
Few would blame the 36-year-old James for buying into load management this season, especially with injuries significantly impacting two of his last three campaigns.
However, James has no plans to limit his game action this season.
"I don't play the game thinking about injuries," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "And I also feel worse when I play low minutes."
Having a third superstar in Westbrook should place less pressure on James to carry the load, and we may see him play a few fewer minutes this season. However, as the Lakers gear up for the regular-season grind, James plans on being on the court early and often.