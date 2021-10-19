Lakers News: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles for 2021 Opening Week

0 of 3

Randall Benton/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NBA season is about to begin! The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their campaign on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. While Los Angeles went winless in the preseason, it's safe to say that expectations are still high for the marquee franchise.

With a core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook, anything less than a deep playoff run will be a major disappointment.

However, it's likely going to take time for this new-look roster to come together. We're probably going to see a fair bit of lineup shuffling as it finds its way. The Warriors represent a tough early test, and we should have a better handle on where the Lakers are after the opener.

For now, let's dig into some of the latest Lakers opening week news.