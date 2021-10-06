3 Mistakes the Cowboys Must Avoid in October

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys' season went from bad to worse in October. This year, they'll attempt to take the season from good to great.

After going 1-3 in October 2020 and losing Dak Prescott for the season, the Cowboys have already kicked off the spooky month with a 36-28 win over the previously unbeaten Carolina Panthers and now sit at 3-1 on the season.

With their only loss coming by two points to the defending Super Bowl champions on the road, there's a case to be made the Cowboys are off to a better start than anyone outside of the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals.

Mike McCarthy's team has three games left in October. With the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings up next, Dallas could conceivably be 6-1 heading into November.

However, the team will need to avoid these three mistakes to get there.