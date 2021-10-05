Lakers News: Anthony Davis's Assessment, Carmelo Anthony's Comparison and More

2 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Throw a dart at this Lakers' roster, and there's a decent chance you'll hit an All-Star—past or present.

James, Davis, Westbrook and Anthony have a combined 44 All-Star selections between them. Include Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan in the equation, and there's another 13 All-Star honors.

Say what you want about the age of this roster—Davis is the only one in that group under the age of 32—but it's rare to see this much star power on the same team. In fact, when Anthony was pressed on how all the puzzle pieces can fit, he had to look to the Olympics for a precedent.

"This team, you know, I kind of look at like the USA Team, in a sense," Anthony said. "There is so much talent, you got to figure out what works together, what doesn't work together, how it works together, how it all comes together. Again, at this point, whatever we need to do, let's do it."

This might be one of the areas in which L.A.'s collective age could be an asset. Because the bulk of these stars are either fading out of their prime or removed from it entirely, it should be easier to set egos aside and focus on the common goal of winning a championship.