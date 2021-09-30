Lakers Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

1 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he hasn't made any decisions about his starting lineup, but there are reportedly enough front-runners for a rumor to circulate about the opening group.

With an eye on maximizing spacing around Russell Westbrook, L.A. is (finally) expected to start Anthony Davis at center, per Bill Oram, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Beyond those two, the Lakers are "likely" to start LeBron James, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza.

If there's a takeaway from that lineup beyond the shock and excitement of a James-Davis combo at the 4 and 5 spots, it's that two of those players aren't like the others. James, Davis and Westbrook are stars; Ellington and Ariza are journeymen who have played for a combined 10 different teams.

It's likely Ellington and Ariza are both in the conversation for starting spots, but neither feels close to cemented. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and even Kendrick Nunn could all make things interesting by consistently impressing at camp.