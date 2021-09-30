Lakers Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

Lakers Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA PreseasonSeptember 30, 2021
Let the competition commence!
The Los Angeles Lakers tipped off training camp this week, and they have more to do than just familiarizing everyone on this radically reshaped roster.
There are also rotation roles to win or lose over the course of the buildup to the 2021-22 NBA season.
The following three camp competitions could be the most tightly contested.
Starting Wings
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he hasn't made any decisions about his starting lineup, but there are reportedly enough front-runners for a rumor to circulate about the opening group.
With an eye on maximizing spacing around Russell Westbrook, L.A. is (finally) expected to start Anthony Davis at center, per Bill Oram, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic. Beyond those two, the Lakers are "likely" to start LeBron James, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza.
If there's a takeaway from that lineup beyond the shock and excitement of a James-Davis combo at the 4 and 5 spots, it's that two of those players aren't like the others. James, Davis and Westbrook are stars; Ellington and Ariza are journeymen who have played for a combined 10 different teams.
It's likely Ellington and Ariza are both in the conversation for starting spots, but neither feels close to cemented. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and even Kendrick Nunn could all make things interesting by consistently impressing at camp.
Backup Big
Since acquiring Davis in 2019, the Lakers have been cautious about overextending his minutes at center. Usually, that's a look they'll try to save for the postseason.
That has previously opened the door for more traditional bigs to handle starting duties at the 5. JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard made starts there in Davis' first season. In his second, it was Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond.
A similar competition could've been in the works for Howard (back for his third tour of duty with the Lakers) and DeAndre Jordan, but instead, it appears they'll be fighting for a reserve role.
It's possible the Lakers still exercise caution when they can with Davis at center, which might leave enough minutes for both traditional bigs to have roles. But if Davis spends most (or all) of his time there, this rotation might not be big enough for both Howard and Jordan to receive regular floor time.
Perimeter Reserves
It's possible—if not probable—the Lakers are undecided on everything that doesn't involve James, Davis or Westbrook. That leaves plenty to sort out, but the backcourt battles look especially intriguing.
Horton-Tucker seems primed for another jump up the pecking order, but he'll have competition whether he's fighting for a starting role or sixth man duties. And that's true no matter where he plays along the perimeter.
Competition could get ferocious behind Westbrook at point guard, and it might all hinge on what Vogel wants from the position. Nunn and Rajon Rondo are both capable of serving as the understudy, but they bring dramatically different skill sets to the hardwood. Nunn is a scoring guard who can put up points from all three levels. Rondo is your classic ball-mover. It could take some time before the Lakers know which need is more critical to fill.
Monk is a wild card, as it took him four years to really find his footing with the Charlotte Hornets. But the 23-year-old still offers intriguing potential with explosive hops and deep shooting range. Ellington is a sharpshooter, and Bazemore is a tireless defender; what each can bring to the other end of the court could determine their workload.