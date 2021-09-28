Every NBA Team's Top Breakout Candidate in 2021-22

0 of 30

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

There are a few factors that go into trying to identify breakout NBA players.

Usually, these players are still on rookie deals, somewhere between their second and fourth seasons in the league. They should project to have a larger role than the season before, either because of their own developing skill set, more opportunity at their position or an impressive offseason in international or summer-league competition.

For this exercise, rookies were ineligible, as were players who have already "broken out" in the league. For the more recognizable players on this list, it means another significant jump is likely coming.

"Breaking out" also means different things for different players. It could mean a big jump in role and overall efficiency or moving from a low-level starter into All-Star territory.

Here's the player on every NBA team who could make the jump this season.