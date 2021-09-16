2019 NBA Re-Draft: Who Follows Zion Williamson?

1 of 14

30. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Bol Bol (originally picked 44th)

Bol Bol hasn't really had a chance to show off his unique skills in the NBA. Being a center on Nikola Jokic's team instantly caps your minutes, and the Denver Nuggets have opted to go with more experienced backups.

Bol was a top-10 recruit coming out of high school, though. And he isn't too far removed from that hype. He slid to the second round of the draft largely because of health concerns, but that hasn't been a big issue for him in the NBA.

He mostly rises to 30th here because of intrigue alone, although he should have more of a chance to show what he can do in 2021-22. The Nuggets are deep at power forward, but Bol and Jokic are their only true centers.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Cody Martin (originally picked 36th)

At 25, Cody Martin is a bit older than most other players in his draft class. His career 25.2 three-point percentage leaves much to be desired, too. But he has solid, well-rounded abilities that should help him stick around the NBA for a while.

He averaged 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per 75 possessions over his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

28. Golden State Warriors: Goga Bitadze (originally picked 18th)

Goga Bitadze's minutes have been limited by the presence of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. But even when he's on the floor, he's struggled with efficiency. A big man having a below-average effective field-goal percentage in each of his first two seasons is not a good sign.

There are still some encouraging signs, though. Last season, he averaged 3.8 offensive rebounds and 3.8 blocks per 75 possessions, which ranked 27th and second, respectively.

Rim protection is generally in demand, so that should help keep Bitadze in the NBA. If he can continue to develop his ability to generate extra possessions on the other end, he could become a valuable backup.

27. Los Angeles Clippers (via BKN): John Konchar (originally undrafted)

If this re-draft was based solely on advanced metrics, John Konchar would be much higher. Zion Williamson and Brandon Clarke are the only players drafted in 2019 who have a higher career box plus/minus than Konchar's 1.8.

That number is a result of contributions up and down the stat sheet. Over his two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Konchar has averaged 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 39.4 percent from deep.

The problem is that Konchar has played fewer than 1,000 career minutes, and most of those came against second- or third-stringers. It's difficult to know how heavily to weigh them.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jordan Poole (originally picked 28th)

Jordan Poole's placement outside the top 25 may be overly reliant on his disastrous rookie season. He shot a horrific 27.9 percent from three, and among the 388 rookie seasons in which a player attempted at least 100 three-pointers, his BPM ranked 387th.

This wasn't some small-sample outlier, as Poole played nearly 1,300 minutes as a rookie. He changed his career outlook with making dramatic improvements as a sophomore, though.

His true shooting percentage skyrocketed from 45.4 to 58.1. His offensive BPM was above average, making him the only rookie from the group above to go from a minus-4.0 or worse offensive BPM to above-average in his second season.

Poole's rookie numbers are still a mild concern, but he looks like he can be a legitimate heat-check-off-the-bench guy.