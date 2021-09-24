12 Looming Questions Ahead of NBA Media Days

12 of 12

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Want to take the wind out of the upcoming season's sails before media day even gets here? Just remind yourself that Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving all play for the Brooklyn Nets.

Everything that happens outside of Brooklyn this season may not matter if the Nets stay healthy. As if having these three stars wasn't enough, Brooklyn also still has Joe Harris, Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton, plus it somehow added Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge in free agency. And oh yeah, rookie first-rounder Cam Thomas was co-MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Nets have a level of inevitability the league hasn't felt since the superteam Warriors broke apart. Grant Brooklyn a clean bill of health, and the city can probably start thinking about championship parade routes. There simply isn't a defense built to contend with this overwhelming amount of scoring power.

That doesn't promise the Nets a title, of course. Injuries can happen, as they know all too well. The best team on paper isn't always crowned in reality. The East could be as strong as ever—the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks deserve a mention somewhere, even if we have no looming questions about them—and whoever wins the West will be formidable.

But from our vantage point now, Brooklyn heads into the new campaign a tier above the rest.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Stathead unless otherwise noted.



Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.