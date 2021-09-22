3 Browns Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an offensive predicament heading into Week 3.

Odell Beckham Jr. has not played in the first two games as he gets back to 100 percent following his torn ACL from last season, and Jarvis Landry was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee injury on Tuesday.

If Beckham is not active for Week 3, the Browns will have Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins available as their wide receivers.

Cleveland could deal with its absences by relying on its strong ground game more and calling on a few of its tight ends to make up for Beckham and Landry's absences to beat the Chicago Bears.

In the long term, the Browns should take a look into the trade market to find some experienced replacements for their top two receivers.

If Beckham eventually returns to his pre-injury form, Cleveland will be in better shape, but it needs to prepare now for the worst-case scenario of having its top two wideouts unavailable or not at 100 percent for quite some time.