Lakers Players Who Can Benefit Most from Strong Training Camp Performances

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Lakers coach Frank Vogel might disagree with this, but from my vantage point, only James, Davis and Westbrook are locked into starting roles. Everyone else could play their way into that position, and Talen Horton-Tucker might have a head start.

For one, he was with L.A. before this offseason, which separates him from a big chunk of this roster. Secondly, his age (20) and upside give him unique growth potential, meaning he might have the biggest say in setting the Lakers' ceiling among all of their non-stars.

Horton-Tucker started showing what he could do last season. Armed with an array of shot-creating moves and an impossibly long wingspan (7'1" for the 6'4" swingman), he paired plucky defense with some encouraging stretches co-piloting the offense. But he also shot just 28.2 percent from distance and couldn't compile a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8 and 1.6 per game, respectively).

There are areas for the Iowa State product to iron out, which should be expected for someone so young and inexperienced. Still, he must show substantial improvement in training camp, because these Lakers can't afford to be patient. They're all-in on a championship push, and it's on Horton-Tucker to prove he can play a significant role in that quest.