Celtics Players Who Will Determine Boston's Ceiling During 2021-22 NBA Season

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics were Eastern Conference elites until they weren't.

After making Conference Finals appearances in three of the four previous seasons, the Celtics crashed back to earth during the 2020-21 campaign. They split their 72 games right down the middle, needed the Play-In Tournament to secure their playoff spot and were swiftly bounced out of the opening round by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics face a step climb back up the conference ladder, but they did reshuffle their roster during Brad Stevens' first NBA offseason as the team president. They will still follow the lead of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but the newcomers in their supporting cast could be just as integral to determining where this club can go.

The following three players in particular could prove to be the best barometers for Boston's success this season.