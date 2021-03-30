Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Rejected 4-Year, $84M Contract Extension Offer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder appears to be betting on receiving a lucrative contract offer as a free agent this offseason.

On Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (starting at the 20-minute mark), Windhorst reported Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the team.

"What I have been told, and this rumor is pretty widely out there so I doubt this is very surprising, is it the Lakers did indeed offer him that $84 million over four years," Windhorst said. "Now this is where we get into gray area: Was it fully guaranteed? Was it partially guaranteed? Were there incentives?"

It's unclear how long ago the Lakers presented that offer to Schroder, but The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Bill Oram noted he was included in the team's trade proposal to the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry.



The Lakers acquired Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels during the offseason.

Schroder is making $16 million in 2020-21, the final season of his current contract. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on his podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily) last month the 27-year-old wants "well over $20 million a year" on his next deal.

Wojnarowski added the Lakers "would like to free up some of that money they owe down the line to put themselves in position to keep the guys they have there."

Los Angeles already has LeBron James and Anthony Davis signed to max contracts. Kyle Kuzma is guaranteed $13 million in each of the next two seasons, plus a $13 million player option for 2022-23.

Beyond that trio, the Lakers don't have any players signed to guaranteed contracts past the 2021-2022 season.

Schroder has started all 43 games he's played this season. The eight-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.