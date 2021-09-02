Lakers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

After a hyperactive offseason, it's full steam ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers with the 2021-22 NBA season arriving faster than you think.

The mighty Purple and Gold turned over the majority of their roster this summer, returning just four players from last season's group. And one of them, Marc Gasol, isn't a lock to stick around, according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

While the Lakers will still go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis can take them, the wealth of adjustments around them make things tricky for professional prognosticators. But we'll take on the challenge of making three bold predictions about what lies ahead in L.A.