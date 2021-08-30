Giants' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The New York Giants had plenty of positives to take away from the 2020 season. While they only won six games, they established a culture under head coach Joe Judge, forged a defense that finished ninth in points allowed and proved that they are relevant in the NFC East.

The bar has been raised heading into the 2021 season, and New York should hope to be more than relevant. It should have playoff aspirations.

If the defense can maintain the intensity and production is showcased last season, the pieces for a playoff run should be in place. The Giants are expected to have star running back Saquon Barkley on the field at some point early in the season, and New York added offensive skill players like Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker and Kadarius Toney this offseason.

On paper, New York is a better team than it was a year ago. Of course, games aren't won on paper. Here, we'll examine three keys to a successful 2021 Giants campaign.