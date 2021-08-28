Winners and Losers from Week Zero of College Football

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bret Bielema had one heck of debut in Champaign, Illinois, in his first game as a head coach since 2017, his last season with Arkansas.

The Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 without their starting quarterback. Senior Brandon Peters threw just four passes before leaving the field after taking a big hit. He later had his arm in a sling.

Backup Artur Sitkowski, who transferred from Rutgers, stepped in and threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

It was certainly a great start to the Bielema era, and it's great to have him on the sideline once again. When asked by the media if he was emotional after the win, the head coach said: "No. I was just sweating," which is just perfection.

Bielema had tremendous success at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three straight Rose Bowl appearances from 2010-12. He left for Arkansas and the SEC, but his success didn't translate. The Razorbacks went 29-34, and Bielema was fired following a 4-8 campaign in 2017.

To get his coaching career back on track, Bielema found success with none other than Bill Belichick. He spent the 2018 season with the New England Patriots as a consultant and was promoted to defensive line coach in 2019. For the 2020 season, he was hired by the New York Giants as the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant before Illinois came calling in December.

Getting a Big Ten win in front of your home crowd is a great way to start your career.