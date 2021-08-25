Bold Predictions for Cowboys' 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

LM Otero/Associated Press

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Dak Prescott is listed at 16-1 to win the NFL MVP award. That gives him the sixth-best odds to take home the trophy, and it could be the best value bet on the board.

While most of the press surrounding Prescott has been about his return from injury and the shoulder issues he is facing, some need to be reminded of what he was doing last year.

In Weeks 2-4 in 2020, he threw for 450, 472 and 502 yards, respectively, while tossing eight touchdowns to three interceptions. He was on his way to putting up another monster day against the Giants when he went down with the ankle injury.

That was with CeeDee Lamb in his first NFL season and Ezekiel Elliott on his way to his worst season to date. This year, Lamb has had time to develop even further, and Elliott appears to be in better shape.

The counterargument is that the Cowboys were 2-3 in the five games that Prescott started. However, much of that was on a defense that ranked among the worst in the league.

With Dan Quinn coming in to fix the defense and Micah Parsons bringing new life to the linebacker corps, the defense should at least get back to playing average.

Prescott with all of these weapons and an average defense to get some stops is a good recipe to get to double-digit wins. And if they can do that with Prescott putting up big numbers, he'll be a lock for Comeback Player of the Year and a favorite for MVP.